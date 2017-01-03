BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Istanbul nightclub shooting – Kyrgyzstan rules out ‘suspect’

By BBC
January 3, 2017

2017-01-03-08_26_33-turkey-nightclub-attack_-suspected-istanbul-gunman-identified-as-man-from-kyrgyBBC – Kyrgyzstan has ruled out a suspect named in media reports in connection with the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

An image of a Kyrgyz passport purportedly belonging to the suspect circulated on social media.

But Kyrgyz authorities said they had questioned the man and that he had played no part in the attack.

Turkish media have run images of a suspect, saying they were given out by the police.

But the police have given no official details of the search for the suspect.

