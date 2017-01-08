St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Iran’s ex-President Rafsanjani dies at 82

By BBC
January 8, 2017

_93315579_037166940-1BBC – Iran’s ex-President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a dominant figure in the country’s politics since the 1980s, has died at the age of 82, media say.

Mr Rafsanjani had suffered a heart attack, the reports said.

He served as president from 1989 to 1997 but lost to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad when he ran again in 2005.

Although Mr Rafsanjani was part of the religious establishment, he was regarded as a “pragmatic conservative” open to improving ties to the West.

His final role was head of the Expediency Council, which tries to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council.

It was the 12-member council, a dominant force in Iran that interprets the constitution, that had disqualified Mr Rafsanjani after he entered the race for the 2013 presidential election.

After his defeat in 2005, Mr Rafsanjani became openly critical of the president.

