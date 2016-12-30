INTERNATIONAL: Iowa State student crushed to death by 315 lbs after barbell slips
Kyle Thomson, 22, died after dropping more than 300 pounds on his chest while working out at an Iowa gym. (FACEBOOK)
THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after a barbell slipped from his grasp and crushed his neck at a gym in central Iowa.
The accident occurred Monday morning at Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, about 10 miles north of Des Moines.
A spokesman for the center, Mark Yontz, said Thursday that Kyle Thomson was bench-pressing 315 pounds when the barbell slipped.
Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack says the barbell fell on Thomson’s neck.
