BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: India plans to give 88 million cows ‘identity cards’ which can be tracked online

By Telegraph (UK)
January 4, 2017

2017-01-04-11_31_40-india-plans-to-give-88-million-cows-identity-cards-which-can-be-tracked-onlineTELEGRAPH (UK) – British citizens hold a National Insurance number and Americans a Social Security number.

Now cows and buffaloes in India will be given ‘animal health cards’, similar to the Aadhar system already in place for Indian citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a plan to assign unique 12-digit identification numbers to 88 million cattle in India by the end of 2017.

Yellow tags are being placed on the animals’ ears by 100,000 technicians across the country in an effort to boost the income of the dairy sector by 2022.

The card, held by the owner, will track activities and provide information to ensure cattle can be vaccinated on time, breeding cycles can be better monitored, and scientific intervention can be made resulting in better breeding and an increase in quality milk production.

The tags are tamper-proof and designed to last for years. They weigh just 8 grams, to cause minimum inconvenience to the animals that are sacred for the Hindu community.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.