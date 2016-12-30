INTERNATIONAL: Identical twins to marry the same man

YAHOO – Off the back of their five-year anniversary, identical twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque have shared their plans to wed their shared boyfriend Ben in the future.
“We’ve been with him for five years so he’s twinning and winning. We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben,” said Anna in their latest video from their YouTube channel.
Although the twins are yet to get engaged, they reveal their dilemma: how can they both marry the same man?
Lucy says: “Many debate is it possible? Can it work? I don’t really know but we’ve actually heard in Tucson (in the United States) you can get married.”
(0)(0)