INTERNATIONAL: I quit my job to breastfeed my boyfriend every two hours

NEW YORK POST – A mom is breastfeeding her boyfriend — 20 years after having children.
Jennifer Mulford took time off from her job as a bartender to induce breastfeeding because she wants to start an adult breastfeeding relationship (ABR) with Brad Leeson.
Because she has not given birth to a baby recently, she and Brad, 36, need to “dry feed” every two hours to fool her body into thinking she is feeding a child so she starts producing milk.
Jennifer was single when she stumbled across a website about ABR.
She said: “When I read about the bond breastfeeding could create between two people, I was envious.
