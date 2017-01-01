BOSL
GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Gunman dressed as Santa kills 39 in Turkey

2017-01-01-09_50_51-istanbul-nightclub-attack_-we-dont-know-who-was-responsible-says-turkeys-pm-aTELEGRAPH (UK) – A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume killed at least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Armed with a long-barrelled weapon, the attacker shot a police officer before storming the elite Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city at about 1.45am.

The Israeli foreign ministry says an Israeli woman is among those who were killed. She was named as Leanne Nasser, 19. She was reportedly in the club with three friends.

Moroccans, Libyans, Lebanese and Saudis are also among the victims,according to Turkish family minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by a Turkish news agency.

Three Lebanese citizens were wounded, including the daughter of a member of parliament, according to the Lebanese foreign ministry.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.