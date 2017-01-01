INTERNATIONAL: Gunman dressed as Santa kills 39 in Turkey

TELEGRAPH (UK) – A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume killed at least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Armed with a long-barrelled weapon, the attacker shot a police officer before storming the elite Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city at about 1.45am.
The Israeli foreign ministry says an Israeli woman is among those who were killed. She was named as Leanne Nasser, 19. She was reportedly in the club with three friends.
Moroccans, Libyans, Lebanese and Saudis are also among the victims,according to Turkish family minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by a Turkish news agency.
Three Lebanese citizens were wounded, including the daughter of a member of parliament, according to the Lebanese foreign ministry.