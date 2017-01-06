BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting – Multiple people shot dead by Florida gunman

By BBC
January 6, 2017

_93302353_airport_976-1BBC – “Multiple people” have been shot dead by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, say officials.

The airport said there was an “ongoing incident” at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.

There were several people dead and one person in custody, Broward Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Police received a call just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT) about shots fired at Terminal Drive.

