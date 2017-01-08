BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Fort Lauderdale airport gunman faces death penalty

By New York Post
January 8, 2017
SHOOTER: Esteban Santiago

SHOOTER: Esteban Santiago

NEW YORK POST – The Iraq war veteran who fatally shot five random victims in the Fort Lauderdale airport will be charged Monday with three federal crimes — each punishable by death.

Esteban Santiago, 26, faces one charge of committing an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death, and two federal weapons violations, CNN reported Saturday night.

The counts “represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors,” US Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.