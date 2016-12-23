INTERNATIONAL: Florida woman allowed to keep her clothes-wearing pet alligator

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – She wants an alligator for Christmas — and only her alligator will do.
Following months of negotiations with state officials, Mary Thorn nabbed an early holiday gift in the form of a permit allowing her to keep her pet gator, Rambo, ABC News reported.
“He’s like my son. He’s my family,” Thorn previously told the Daily News. “He’s not a normal gator. He has never been a normal gator.”
A local celebrity of sorts, Rambo is well-known in his Florida town for sporting fun outfits and riding ATVs. Thorn has even put on several shows with her alligator for charities and other organizations in her area.
But in March, the commission denied Thorn’s permit to keep her gator, saying he’d grown too big to remain on her Lakeland property — and without the extra space, Thorn feared she would have to give up her beloved pet.