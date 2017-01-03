BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Finland to pay unemployed citizens basic monthly income

downloadNATIONAL POST — Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens a basic monthly income, amounting to 560 euros ($797 Canadian), in a unique social experiment which is hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment.

Olli Kangas from the Finnish government agency KELA, which is responsible for the country’s social benefits, said Monday that the two-year trial with the 2,000 randomly picked citizens who receive unemployment benefits kicked off Jan. 1.

Those chosen will receive 560 euros every month, with no reporting requirements on how they spend it. The amount will be deducted from any benefits they already receive.

The average private sector income in Finland is 3,500 euros per month, according to official data.

