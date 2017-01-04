INTERNATIONAL: Family criticizes ‘friends’ of US woman who watch her collapse, die on Facebook Live
By New York Daily News
January 4, 2017
Keiana Herndon, 25, died on Facebook Live while streaming from Arkansas. (FACEBOOK)
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – The father of an Arkansas woman who collapsed and died while on Facebook Live video is criticizing her “friends” that did not help until it was too late.
Keiana Herndon was talking and singing to viewers from rural El Dorado with her 1-year-old son, who witnessed as she fell off screen and struggled to breathe.
Her uncle told KARK that the stream went from only a handful of Facebook users to “too many” as the 26-year-old’s child began screaming.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-01-04