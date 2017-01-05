BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Facebook Live broadcast ends in tragedy as thousands watch Arkansas mother die

By Independent (UK)
January 5, 2017

keiana-herndonINDEPENDENT (UK) – A woman has died while broadcasting on Facebook Live as thousands watched and “did nothing”.

Keiana Herndon collapsed while holding her one-year-old son and streaming from her friend’s house in Arkansas on 28 December.

She opened the video by singing before discussing how she wanted to go back to school, but viewers saw her behaviour change as she started wiping her face and shaking her head, reports KATV.

As the 25-year-old passed out, the mobile phone she was broadcasting on fell out of her hand, leaving both her and her son out of shot.

Richard Herndon, the mother-of-two’s father, told KARK: “The views went from two or three, to too many for it to be a tragic live shot.

