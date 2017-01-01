BOSL
GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after passing out in cockpit

109727616-getty-cockpit2-large_trans_nvbqzqnjv4bqxgfcdfpozrbgtfgeqqlbahjkvxjmcesftjbpwyaqnqsTELEGRAPH (UK) – A Sunwing pilot was arrested on Saturday after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to manoeuvre out of Calgary airport in western Canada.

The 37-year-old man was found drunk shortly after 7.00 am (1200 GMT) in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico.

Before the flight was schedule to take off, the crew and other airline staff noticed the pilot’s behaving strangely before he fainted in the cockpit. They then alerted the authorities.

The pilot was subsequently escorted out of the plane and was placed in jail, police said.

“They found him slumped over in the seat. He was the captain,” Calgary Sgt. Paul Stacey told a news conference.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.