INTERNATIONAL: Dad admits choking daughter for posting nude Snapchat photos

By New York Post
January 4, 2017

170103-man-choked-daughter-featureNEW YORK POST – A father in Tennessee has admitted choking his 14-year-old daughter after finding out she was posting nude photos of herself to Snapchat.

Christian Amason, 45, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after his daughter told deputies he grabbed her by the throat and began choking the teen, because she wouldn’t let her mother spank her over the racy photos.

The teen, according to an arrest report obtained by The Post, was at home with her mother in Harrison when they began arguing over some of the pictures posted on the social media platform. Amason joined the spat when his daughter “refused to allow” a spanking from her mother, slapping the girl on her face, back and legs.

The teen then went to her room, where her parents followed and “more words were generated,” according to the report. The 285-pound Amason then grabbed the girl by the throat with both hands and cut off her breathing.

The girl told deputies she called her sister six hours later to pick her up to go file a police report.

