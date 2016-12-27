BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Comedian and actor Ricky Harris of ‘Heat’ and ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ dead at 54

64086637NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who rose to fame after appearing on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in the 1990s, has died. He was 54.

The funnyman was known for his racy stand-up, but also went on to appear in television shows like “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Moesha,” and the films “Heat” and “Dope.”

He died of a heart attack on Monday, his manager told the Hollywood Reporter.

Harris also performed on tracks for various rappers, including Snoop Dogg, who mourned the actor in an Instagram video posted Monday.

Snoop called his late friend his “big brother” and a “Long Beach original.”

