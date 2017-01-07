BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Charles Manson too weak for emergency surgery

By NY Post
January 7, 2017

170106-charles-manson-sick-featureNY POST – Charles Manson was supposed to receive emergency surgery Thursday night, but doctors decided against the procedure because the notorious killer was too weak, according to a report.

Several days ago, Manson, 82, was rushed from Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital after he fell ill because of a lesion in his intestines that was causing significant bleeding, TMZ reported Friday.

Manson initially told doctors that he didn’t want them to perform the operation shortly after his arrival at the medical facility, the website said.

Then he changed his mind and agreed to the surgery, but doctors ultimately decided that his weak condition was potentially life-threatening and canceled the procedure.

Doctors were mulling what to do next with their infamous patient.

