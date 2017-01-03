BOSL
INTERNATIONAL: Brazilian prison escapee posts selfies

By BBC
January 3, 2017
Brayan Bremer (left) and another fugitive took a post-escape selfie

BBC – A Brazilian man who broke out of a prison in the northern city of Manaus has been posting photos of himself on Facebook, bragging of his escape.

In the picture, Brayan Bremer, who is serving a sentence for robbery, can be seen amidst dense vegetation giving the thumbs up.

Behind him is another fugitive who police say has since been captured.

The men are among dozens who escaped on Sunday from two prisons in Manaus.

