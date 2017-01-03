INTERNATIONAL: Brazilian prison escapee posts selfies
By BBC
January 3, 2017
Brayan Bremer (left) and another fugitive took a post-escape selfie
BBC – A Brazilian man who broke out of a prison in the northern city of Manaus has been posting photos of himself on Facebook, bragging of his escape.
In the picture, Brayan Bremer, who is serving a sentence for robbery, can be seen amidst dense vegetation giving the thumbs up.
Behind him is another fugitive who police say has since been captured.
The men are among dozens who escaped on Sunday from two prisons in Manaus.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-01-03