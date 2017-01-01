GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
BOSL

INTERNATIONAL: Brazil man kills ex-wife, 8-y-o son and 10 others

policelights29NY DAILY NEWS — A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday.

The man was carrying “several firearms,” when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Sao Paulo, according to Cpl. Marta Aurelia.

Thirteen people were killed, including the man’s ex-wife, the couple’s 8-year-old boy and other family members. Aurelia wasn’t sure if that total included the gunman. Another three people were wounded.

At least one of those wounded escaped by running to a neighbor’s house. Neighbor Christiano Machado said he heard the shots a little before midnight but assumed they were fireworks.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.