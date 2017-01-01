INTERNATIONAL: Brazil man kills ex-wife, 8-y-o son and 10 others

NY DAILY NEWS — A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday.
The man was carrying “several firearms,” when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Sao Paulo, according to Cpl. Marta Aurelia.
Thirteen people were killed, including the man’s ex-wife, the couple’s 8-year-old boy and other family members. Aurelia wasn’t sure if that total included the gunman. Another three people were wounded.
At least one of those wounded escaped by running to a neighbor’s house. Neighbor Christiano Machado said he heard the shots a little before midnight but assumed they were fireworks.