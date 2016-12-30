INTERNATIONAL: Black pudding hailed as a ‘superfood’

TELEGRAPH (UK) – Fry-up fans have something to cheer about in 2016 – the humble black pudding is now being hailed as a ‘superfood’ thanks to its nutritional benefits.
Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Anucyia Victor has drawn up a list of 16 foods she predicts will be ‘huge’ in 2016, including black beans, seaweed, avocado oil – and breakfast staple black pudding.
“Loaded with protein, potassium, calcium and magnesium, as well as being practically carb free, it is expected to fly off the shelves,” she writes.
“Loaded with protein, potassium, calcium and magnesium, as well as being practically carb free, it is expected to fly off the shelves,” she writes.
Darren Beale from MuscleFood.com said: “2015 saw healthy eating reach a new level and this year we predict this trend is only going to get bigger.
(0)(0)