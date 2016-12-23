INTERNATIONAL: Berlin market attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy -security source

REUTERS – A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.
Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said.
A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.
The report was one of several conflicting accounts on the whereabouts of the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri.
A man matching his description was seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday, saying people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.
Amri was also was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin’s Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack, Germany’s rbb public broadcaster reported.