INTERNATIONAL: 9-year-old loses penis after circumcision mishap

NEW YORK POST – A Malaysian boy just 9 years old had to have his penis amputated due to negligence on the part of his surgeon, lawyers in Kuala Lumpur said Friday.
The doctor accidentally cut off the head of the boy’s penis during the operation for a circumcision on Dec. 15.
He then tried to stitch the penis head back on, but did not align it properly, the lawyer said outside the main hospital building in Kuala Lumpur. The child was referred to another hospital for immediate further surgery, but the penis head started turning black, and the whole penis later had to be amputated.
“I am very stressed out. I don’t know what to do,” said the father of the child, who did not want to be named.
