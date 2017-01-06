Infrastructure Ministry to undertake road repairs in key areas

PRESS RELEASE – Good roads are key to the continued economic and social wellbeing of our country.
In light of this, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy is committed at all times to providing the general public with the kind of quality infrastructure that would engender that paradigm.
Since the genesis of the Hurricane Season and the passage of Tropical Storm Matthew, the incessant rains have not only contributed to further deterioration of our roads but have to a large extent prevented meaningful intervention in respect of timely repairs.
We at the Department of Infrastructure are aware of the present distress this has caused to motorist. Currently, we are in the process of reassessing the existing situation on ground so as to facilitate an immediate to short-term intervention with the objective of prompt relief to our roads users.
Over the next few days, we expect to mobilize in force to undertake the much needed repairs in key areas. As we proceed in that regard, we at the Department of Infrastructure indulge your patience as we seek to serve you and ensure driving comfort to all.
finallyyyyyy! People should not have to pay road tax and all our roads are deplorable. Maybe that will save us some money, less shocks to replace, less tyres to replace, less rims to be fixed. HURRAYYYYY!