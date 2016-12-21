IGY Marinas to launch second annual ‘Inspire Giving Through You’ initiative

PRESS RELEASE – IGY Marinas today announced that it will be hosting its second annual philanthropic initiative, Inspire Giving through You, on February 25, 2017.

The first of two global community outreach events for the New Year, Inspire Giving through You will once again call upon the hands of IGY Marinas’ corporate staff, marina associates, Anchor Club Strategic Partners, yacht owners, captains and crew members to take part in supporting the local communities where the company operates.

“IGY Marinas is excited to once again team up with members in our network and beyond for a day of giving, inspiring, and having fun,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “We received such tremendous support during our first Inspire Giving through You projects in 2016, welcoming hundreds of volunteers in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Our mission for 2017 is to inspire even more members in the industry to join us in giving back to the destinations where we live, work, and travel.”

The 2017 Inspire Giving through You community outreach events will benefit the following charitable organizations in the Caribbean and Latin America:

Colombia – Fundehumac’s offers special programs, education and support each year to more than 80 children and youth in need. Volunteers from Marina Santa Marta will once again partner with the organization to rebuild the school’s ceiling as part of its ongoing support of the facility.

Mexico – Escuela de Colima is an educational institution in west central Mexico that focuses on social responsibility and human development. The volunteer team at Marina Cabo San Lucas will work to enhance the facility by replacing the roof, purchasing desks and school supplies, painting the building, replacing the security grills, constructing a shaded area outside and installing new windows and a recreation field.

St. Lucia – New Beginnings Transit Home caters to children who are victims of severe child abuse and neglect, accommodating up to twenty-two children. The Home also includes a Therapeutic Centre intended to provide psychotherapy treatment. Rodney Bay Marina and its group of volunteers will focus on improving the aesthetics of the facility, with plans to construct a gazebo and enhance the surrounding landscape.

St. Thomas – Addelita Cancryn Junior High School caters to the educational needs of more than 800 students, providing resources to help them succeed in higher education. Volunteers from Yacht Haven Grande Marina and American Yacht Harbor will come together to construct a Hydrologic Environmental Learning Center, which will include the construction of a green house, raised beds and orchard, along with a work station that will be used as an outdoor science lab.

Turks & Caicos – Extraordinary Minds Ashley Learning Centre provides educational opportunities for children with Autism who are refused entry into primary schools. Blue Haven Marina volunteers will construct an outdoor play and discovery area, with plans to install a fence, ground cover, and sand pit, as well as provide outdoor furnishings.

IGY Marinas’ St. Maarten locations – Yacht Club at Isle de Sol and Simpson Bay Marina – will also be participating in the corporate initiative’s winter efforts with plans to announce their charitable organization soon. Plans for Inspire Giving through You’s summer outreach projects are scheduled for June 10, 2017. The company will announce more details on participating marina locations and non-profit organizations in the coming months.

For more information on how to participate or to make a donation, contact Vivienne Yaple at LYaple@IGYMarinas.com. For more information on IGY Marinas or its impressive collection of marina destinations, visit www.IGYMarinas.com. Follow IGY Marinas on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/IGYMarinas or Twitter and Instagram @IGYMarinas.