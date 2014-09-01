I suspect my boyfriend is still with his baby mother



Dear Willie: I’ve been in a relationship with a guy for three years now. When I met him he told me he has a three-month-old daughter.

I asked him about the mother and his answer was “I don’t know”. I thought that was strange so every now and then I would ask and his answer would be the same.

A few months after, he started telling me he had to go over to watch his daughter because she was sick and the mother was busy working. I took that for nothing but eventually he was doing it often and then he started not telling me everything he did. So I asked him again about the mother and he was like, “I’m there only because of my daughter.” Something just wasn’t right.

From there things were not the way it used to be. Whenever I’m out with him and she calls telling him “you don’t bring me out but you’re everywhere with your b****”, he would just get up and tell me lets go.

He told me they have been together for six years but he’s not happy anymore and he doesn’t want to look like the bad person. I keep asking him what does he mean by that, but he never answers. On several occasions I’ve told him to end what we have and go make his family work because I know what it is like to love someone and they don’t love you back, and he keeps telling me no.

Willie I speak to him mostly everyday and I see him often. He keeps asking me to have his kid and that he doesn’t want me to leave. I am confused. I have a strong feeling he is still with the child’s mother and maybe he doesn’t wanna leave six years for three years, but its exhausting.

At times certain things he says makes me believe he wants to be with both of us. I don’t think I can live my life staying by his side having a feeling he’ s still with his child’s mother, even though he denies it.

I love but I’m not as happy as I used to be. I really need your advice on my situation.

Dear Confused: Based on the information you provided, your boyfriend is still in a relationship with his baby mother, and you’re the jabal.

What more proof do you need to open your eyes? You would be foolish to get pregnant for him.

He refuses to be straight with you. And you appear to be fighting for his attention. What is unbelievable is that you took three years of this nonsense.

Do you really need him in his life? Do you deserve this treatment?

Willie

