Hummingbird Beach Resort celebrates 35th anniversary (press release)



THE BEGINNING

The Hummingbird was started by Joan Alexander-Stowe and her business partner Paul Simmonds, a renowned English Chef, as a small batik studio and restaurant located in Soufriere.

In the late 1979 a beach front property which was located in walking distance from the batik studio and restaurant was purchased to develop an 11 rooms property, a garden cottage, bar, and an 80 seats restaurant.

The batik studio that commenced from the humble beginning still displays its hand crafted batik pieces which today remains an attraction of the resort and an income generator. The Hummingbird welcomed its first guest in mid April 1980.

Nestled in the lush garden inhabited by hummingbirds, the small colorful bird from which the hotel owes its name, this small beachfront property have over the years welcomed dignitaries from all over the world including Oprah Winfrey guest who, being so impressed with the rustic appearance and magnificent twin pitons listed the resort as among the “10 best places you must visit before you die.”

THE PROPRIETOR AND STAFF

Joan Alexander-Stowe, more intimately known as “Joyce” in the hospitality industry is the proprietress/owner of the Hummingbird Beach Resort, which is located in the scenic and historical town of Soufriere. The eldest of four children she was born and raised in the town of Soufriere. Joyce is married to Lyndon Stowe, and is a mother with two sons and grandmother of four.

The St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association has recognized Joyce for her dedication and contribution to the industry by awarding her the title of Hotelier of the year 1997. Assisted by a compliment of thirty dedicated and courteous staff, the resort has received many awards that are proudly displayed at the entrance to the resorts restaurant. As a gourmet restaurant, specializing in French Creole cuisine, numerous medals have been won for culinary work, mastered by her last son David who currently heads the kitchen having returned home after obtaining his qualifications in Culinary Arts.

Mrs. Joan Alexander- Stowe proudest moment was in October 2009 when she was awarded the MBE and flew to England, accompanied by her husband Lyndon to receive the prestigious award from Her Majesty the Queen of England.

Joyce wishes to thank each and every staff member past and present, all patrons, suppliers and friends who have assisted her in making the journey through to the 35th year so seamless. .