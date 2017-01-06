Horse rescued from fire

A Vieux-Fort horse owner was reportedly left puzzled after person/s set fire to a horse shed just over two weeks ago.
The incident occurred at Coco-Dan, Vieux-Fort between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on December 22, 2016.
A local thoroughbred, two-and-a-half-year-old colt named Surprise, was in the shed when it was set ablaze, a source told St. Lucia News Online.
The horse was rescued without harm.
“Luckily, a friendly local resident was passing by and saved it before the fire got worse,” the source added.
Other residents joined in to extinguish the blaze “by way of a bucket brigade using water from the nearby beach”.
According to the source, the horse owner is wondering why would someone want to kill his horse and destroy his property.
(0)(0)
Jealousy and or DSH is a good guess.