BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

INTERNATIONAL: Guyanese man is New York’s first 2017 murder victim

By Jamaica Observer
January 3, 2017
Photo credit: New York Daily News

Photo credit: New York Daily News

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Police say a man who travelled from South America to the US for his grandmother’s funeral is the victim of New York City’s first fatal shooting of 2017.

Officials say 31-year-old Rocky Kalisaran was shot and killed early Monday morning while coming to the aid of his younger brother, who was being held up in the Ozone Park section of Queens.

Kalisaran was shot several times in the chest on 124th Street around 3:20 am after intervening in the attempted robbery. His 24-year-old brother, Sunny, was shot in the back and is currently in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police are trying to locate two men who fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Relatives of Kalisaran say he travelled to New York from Guyana to attend his grandmother’s funeral this week.

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.