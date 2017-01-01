Gros Islet Fire Station back in operation but….

STAFF REPORT – The Gros Islet Fire Station is back in operation today (Jan. 1, 2017) after a temporary closure, but doubt is cast on the night shift, a well-placed source has disclosed.

The station resumed operations when the night shift ended at 9 a.m. today. However, it is not yet clear if enough staff will show up for the night shift that starts at 5 p.m., the source said.

Though no additional sick reports were made today, the source pointed out that “there are persons on sick leave which extend pass the holidays”.

The station was closed on New Year’s eve after a number of personnel called in sick – marking the second time the station closed in December.

“A number of persons reported ill today (Saturday, Dec. 31) so the already short staff was further stretched,” the source had explained, adding that about three officers from Gros Islet showed up for work Saturday.

“They were however redeployed to the George Charles airport station which also had persons reporting ill. As a result Gros Islet was left without staff.”

The St. Lucia Fire Service has been plaqued by staff shortage for a number of years.

According to reports, the Micoud station was closed about a month ago while the newly completed Babonneau station is yet to open due a shortage of manpower.

The source said the service now has less than 300 officers, though a study done by the public service in 2006, recommended that a total of 437 fire officers “were needed for fire-fighting purposes (only) in accordance with international standards. That number did not take Ambulance services into consideration”.