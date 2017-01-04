Grande Riviere man needs financial assistance for further medical treatment overseas

Ananias Joseph , a 43-year-old father of one, is in dire need of financial assistance for further medical treatment as he battles with many severe medical challenges, which are fast threatening his life.

A Go Fund Me page set up by his brother, Fabian Joseph, states that Ananias, a customs officer, has been battling with various medical conditions for the past two years, mainly because he was born with sickle cell disease.

Ananias was diagnosed with acute kidney disease in April, 2014 and a damaged heart valve in February, 2016.

While a heart valve replacement was done in October, 2016, three days after, Ananias suffered a severe cardiac arrest which lasted about 30 minutes and his kidney disease has been elevated from acute to chronic.

The Grande Riviere, Gros Islet resident has since been undergoing very costly medical treatments at the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Martinique (Pierre Zobda Quitman Hospital).

Though his family was able to finance his medical expenses prior to the heart valve replacement, his current treatment has proven to be beyond their capacity, according to the Go Fund Me page.

Fabian said despite these challenges, his brother has undoubtedly proven to be very strong through his resilience and determination to continue fighting for his life with the help of doctors.

The family is therefore appealing to persons in Saint Lucia to contribute any amount of finance, which will go towards his daily medical and boarding expenses, an average of about Canadian $1,500 per day.

The medical expenses includes: continuous dialysis, respiratory-support, heart support drugs, parenteral nutrition, antibiotics, physical therapy, periodic echocardiography, X-Rays and other daily supportive care.

Persons who would like to make contact with Ananias’ relatives could do so by calling: 1-758-723-7758 (Saint Lucia), 596-696-535-278 (Martinique).

The family is in the process of setting up a local bank account and will provide St. Lucia News Online with the information on Monday, January 9, 2017.

In the meantime, persons can also make a donation to the Go Fund Me page by clicking HERE