Gov’t had no choice but to accept Citizenship by Investment says PM

CMC – The St. Lucia government says it had no choice but to follow other Eastern Caribbean States in launching a Citizenship by Investment (CIP) programme here.
“It means that a person can get a passport from Dominica for EC$100,000 (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) or get a passport from Grenada, St Kitts or Antigua and have the full rights of being here. They got OECS citizenship,” Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said, noting that some of the Chinese nationals who came here to open restaurants, received their passports through Dominica.
“They came in as an OECS person to invest in St. Lucia and we cannot prevent them from coming in,” Chastanet said, adding that he already has the authority to grant citizenship.
“So for me, we are past that point,” Chastanet said, noting that the critical point was how to set up a system to satisfy concerns about the CIP.
Chastanet, speaking on television here on Thursday night, recalled that many people had said that he was against the CIP when it was brought forward by the former St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government and the role of its chairman and now opposition legislator, Dr. Ernest Hilaire.
“My issue was that Ernest Hilaire was the High Commissioner in the United Kingdom embroiled in a scandal called Juffali and the worst thing that he did is that he gave a person a diplomatic passport,” Chastanet said, adding that St. Lucians were only made aware of the situation the diplomatic passport scandal when news broke the then ambassador Walid Juffali’s divorce case.
“How then can you take a man who was involved in that scandal, put him now as the Chairman of the CIP – oh yes and by the way, everybody knew that Ernest was going to run; so here you have a person who was also going to be a politician,” Chastanet said, insisting that his position regarding the CIP had to do with Hilaire’s involvement.
“All we asked for was for Ernest to resign as chairman,” he said, adding that when when it came to the CIP regulations, everything was shrouded in secrecy.
Under the CIP, foreign investors are granted citizenship in return to making a substantial investment in the socio-economic development of the country.
I agree with him...everyone else does it...try coming to England without any money in your bank account or pocket. Nothing is free and someone always has to pay for it...they want it..make 'em pay for it....and st. Lucia needs the investments, because when they leave the island...sweet island home....they never return to build up what's left.
Instead of selling our land, passports, citizenship, beaches and people, why don't we sell WEED?
And we could, for real. That is the next massive industry coming up.
I gave that reason before as the only plausible reason to the establishment of CIP. Not the one of economic benefit which was advanced by Kenny and Co. at the time. If other islands were doing it then it made no difference since all islands shared one economic and migratory space. Duh.... but guess what? all you wana be journalist ignored the obvious and made into this juicy steak. Why don't you educate the people and spot these obvious pitfalls? Does the media enjoy the spread of artificial education and political propaganda which in the end benefits no one? Spread your artificial news but you must still have the responsibility to point the less discerning among us to the truth.
Chastanet had the opportunity to refute the establishment of CIP here when he was in campaign more. He turned a blind eye, hoping to inherit it, if he won the elections. Call him an opportunist, looking for his own self interest, but both political parties can fit in the same prison. In my view, CIP amounts to a breach of our sovereignty and security. The people are screwed once again, but some prefer to turn a blind eye due to party allegiance.
Mr. PM, you're going to start a revolution in St. Lucia if you keep selling our nationality for a few bucks. We are a proud people and we dont accept mediocrity. Investments are good if they actually bring about positive change and growth to the island. However, some of the so called investors come here to peddle the junk that no one really cares about in their own country. We can barely read the packaging on some of the products being sold here now. What next, Mandarin will be a mandatory subject taught in schools? Do not sell our island. BTW, What happens when or if these investors close down their business in St. Lucia and leave? Will their citizenship be revoked? What's in place to protect us in the long run? Mr. PM, who is keeping an eye on these 'investors' making sure that their business is legit and that they are treating our people fairly? Be careful not to dump garbage into out tiny island for the sake of making money. Make the health and happiness of our people a priority....be a hero...be a legendary PM...let the mark you leave be also in our hearts because you did what is best for us, and not to fatten up your party's pockets!
Unfortunately we Looshans are the ones that got ourselves into the situation of needing investors. Let's take a very quick look at our tenuous fiscal situation.
Most of the civil service payroll is paid monthly using borrowed money.
BOSL, which is largely underwritten by our government is reportedly into $300M to $350M in bad loans and may be taken over by TT, who themselves aren't in a good fiscal place at present.
Have a read of the annual reports for the banks in SLU. Write-down on bad loans has been a growing issue for several years.
From a monetary policy standpoint, there's allegedly discussion of a re-valuation of the $EC.
Our island is on an economic precipice. At the same time, there are billions of dollars out there that are looking for a low to medium risk home in an stable country that will yield a decent ROI. Nothing comes without a cost, we need to accept that and make things as win-win as possible.
“How then can you take a man who was involved in that scandal, put him now as the Chairman of the CIP
Can Chasnet tell me what was the scandal Earnest was involve? Chastanet need to account to the nation about the Scandal that he is creating being Prime Minister for 7 months and being on an air plane for 6 out the 7 months with nothing to show for it. It is time that we make these political Tourist pay for their travel and accommodations.
Ernest - Juffali
Ernest - Cricket World Cup
Ernest - $50,000 a month as High Commissioner
Judging from the state of the economy and our international relations, plus all the undiscovered dealings of Dr. Anthony, Chastanet had to be on a plane 7 out of the seven months he has been in office. Did you know about Grynberg before it was discovered? In fact the Kenny administration has made organistations such as the KGB look transparent. Was any of the following revealed by Kenny administration to the public before it was discovered?
Juffali?
Helenites Building?
Roachamel?
Frenwel?
Grynberg
American Sanctions?
Chugori?
Desert Star Project?
Bau Panel Lawsuits (local and foreign)?
Cost of Suit against Chastanet & Guy Joseph?
How much was paid to ex- Commissioner to resign in public interest?
etc, etc........
CIP an be a valuable enabler for getting St. Lucia to participate in the Winter Olympics, seize the opportunity!
At the Sochi Winter Olympic Games CIP athletes from St. Kitts made a splash!
http://www.caribjournal.com/2014/02/21/how-caribbean-skiers-fared-in-sochi/#
We should look forward to St. Lucia CIP participants in the 2018 Winter Olympics!
This warrants a healthy allocation of government funding to help us realize this dream and make Looshans proud on the world stage.
Can't she how all of these investors are helping because our country is crying out for HELP
Listen man! SLP was not breathing down your neck forcing you to sign the agreement. You signed it on your own volition based on your own judgement. So don't come and tell us your were forced. Since when is Chastanet forced to do anything? How many projects you stopped? In your view there were not being managed properly. So in your wisdom you stopped them. Reorganized them in your image and restated them. You could have done the same here if you saw and appreciated the problems it contains. Now if in spite of that you still signed the agreement it says a lot about how much you care about the future of this country vis-a-vis your own personal interest. If you don't when to and when to not to turn your back on a deal what are you doing in the top seat?
You're obviously talking about the DSH project while the article is talking about CIP. Did you not understand the article or were you just looking for a 'soapbox' to vent some colour blind partisan opinion?
The PM is making the point that St Lucia either has it's own CIP or becomes a victim of other OECS countries CIP. If someone can go to Dominica , pay EC$100,000 then move to St Lucia and open a business and we as St Lucians can't do anything about it then it's best they come here pay EC$300,000 (or whatever we're charging for citizenship these days), and do their business here. At least we get some money from it.
I agree with the PM in that his hands are tied. We loose either way. Once other OECS/CARICOM countries are offering it , we are part of it whether we like it or not.
It is frightening to hear over forty thousand passport being given out.It means that all these are eligible to vote in our election..Everyone can guess this is an effort to influence elsctions in St.Lucia.
Shouldn't the SLP, if it is creating phony citizenship, make a distinction between economic and citizenship by birth? No! These dummies like the Africans in Africa sold us 'up river' into slavery, and deprivation of our god-given heritage by the stroke of a pen. Dem so are called intelligent. Intellectuals. Educated. Did somebody say fools?
Days of SLP administration are long gone (June 6 2016) to be exact. The current prime minister had a choice. Stop the CIP, continue the programme but strengthen it to reap the rewards that it can without compromising us as St Lucians or continue as is with its weaknesses. He chose to continue as is despite all his criticism and promises on the campaign platform. CIP can be valuable if managed carefully. Stop making excuses Mr Prime Minister and deflecting attention from current issues by passing blame! That is why you were elected because St Lucians wanted positive change not a continuation of same and excuses for your inability to influence change.
Now your comment raises the question on reparation. Is it going to be the joint responsibility of those Africans Europeans to pay up ?
.Many countries have foreign investors, but you don't see them making them citizens. Than why is it when these so call citizens by investment (very few live here), come to St Lucia, they goes on the visitors line; being wave to go by without much checking. Yet when a born St. Lucian citizen come St. Lucia being become an American citizen, they are told to go on national line, because the American passport means nothing to them. Custom officers digs in your belongings as if they put something in they