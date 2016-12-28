Fuel price adjustments announced

PRESS RELEASE – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.
The price of diesel and kerosene remain unchanged.
Please note that the prices have been changed from Monday, December 26, 2016:
⦁ Gasoline – from $2.29 to $2.39 per litre or from $10.42 to $10.88 per gallon
⦁ 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $26.89 to $27.84 per cylinder
⦁ 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $29.86 to $30.91 per cylinder
⦁ 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $176.86 to $186.40 per cylinder
⦁ Kerosene remains at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon
⦁ Diesel remains at $2.30 per litre or $10. 46 per gallon
The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, January 16, 2017.