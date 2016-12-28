BOSL

Fuel price adjustments announced

fuel

PRESS RELEASE – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.

The price of diesel and kerosene remain unchanged.

Please note that the prices have been changed from Monday, December 26, 2016:

⦁ Gasoline – from $2.29 to $2.39 per litre or from $10.42 to $10.88 per gallon
⦁ 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $26.89 to $27.84 per cylinder
⦁ 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $29.86 to $30.91 per cylinder
⦁ 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $176.86 to $186.40 per cylinder

⦁ Kerosene remains at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon
⦁ Diesel remains at $2.30 per litre or $10. 46 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, January 16, 2017.

(0)(1)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.