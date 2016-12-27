Garrand children treated to Christmas lunch

PRESS RELEASE – Parliamentary representative for Babonneau, Ezechiel Joseph was on hand for Garrand Christmas party. It was quite fitting to wish the kids merry Christmas and encourage them to attend school and to be obedient.
The event was organized by Silo and Myrle Hodelin in Hartford Connecticut plus organizers in the Garrand community. Lunch, music, and giveaway baskets to the less fortunate in the community.
Steve Sealy, former president of the Saint Lucia Association in Maryland was on hand to deliver a check with is family as co-sponsor.
The event was well attended and Hon. Joseph suggested that this should be an annual event.
(0)(0)