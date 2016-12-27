Garrand children treated to Christmas lunch

INTERNATIONAL: Toxic liquor kills at least 32 in Pakistan December 27, 2016 BBC – At least 32 people have died and dozens have been left seriously ill after drinking toxic alcohol over Christmas in Punjab in Pakistan, officials say. The dead, mostly minority Christians, consumed the homemade liquor in the city of Toba Tek Singh. Muslims are forbidden from buying or drinking alcohol in Pakistan – and ...

INTERNATIONAL: Mom drinks pee, eats twigs to survive 26-mile hike to safety December 26, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A 46-year-old mom ate twigs and drank her own urine while trudging nearly 30 miles through up to three feet of snow in northern Arizona before being rescued in what one local official called “a Christmas miracle.” Searchers found Karen Klein holed up in an abandoned cabin just as a major ...

INTERNATIONAL: Singer-songwriter George Michael dies, aged 53 December 25, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has announced. The singer songwriter, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, passed away peacefully at home. Michael rose to fame as a member of Wham!, who are known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas. The star whose ...

INTERNATIONAL: Christmas service accidentally prints words to Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ instead of carol December 25, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A Christmas carol service in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo has accidentally printed out the lyrics to late rapper Tupac Shakur’s ‘Hail Mary’ in its programme instead of the 15th century Catholic prayer. The mix-up occurred at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival at the city’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre during one of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russia military plane crash – ‘No survivors’ after jet with 92 on board crashes near Sochi December 25, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, has crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria, killing everyone on board. No survivors have been spotted after a military plane carrying 92 people, including a well-known military band, crashed near Sochi, Russia’s defence ministry ...

INTERNATIONAL: Ebola vaccine 100% effective – study December 25, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Scientists have developed an experimental vaccine against the Ebola virus that was 100% effective, according to a new study. Since the end of 2013, Ebola — highly infectious and often and marked fever and severe internal bleeding — killed more than 11,300 West Africans. The study and the experimental vaccine — called ...

INTERNATIONAL: Iraq’s Muslims celebrate Christmas in solidarity with Christians December 25, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A tall, glittering tree erected outside a shopping centre in Baghdad could be considered an incongruous display of Christmas festivity in mainly-Muslim Iraq. But the 7-metre-high tree at Sama Mall in the south east of the capital, adorned with tinsel, stars and bells, is one of a number of decorations put up ...

INTERNATIONAL: The world’s biggest hotel will have 10,000 rooms and 70 restaurants December 24, 2016 TRAVEL & LEISURE/YAHOO – Anything dubbed world’s largest is sure to be over-the-top, but the $3.5 billion hotel under construction in Mecca is redefining extravagant. The Abraj Kudai, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance, will feature 12 towers, 10,000 rooms, and upwards of 70 restaurants. That’s more dining options than many towns ...

INTERNATIONAL: Ohio Supreme Court rejects teen’s 112-year sentence for kidnapping, rape of Youngstown State University student December 23, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A 112-year prison sentence imposed on a convicted rapist for crimes he committed at age 15 is unconstitutional because it doesn’t allow any opportunity for possible release, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court’s 4-3 ruling came in the case of Brandon Moore, who was tried as an ...

INTERNATIONAL: Florida woman allowed to keep her clothes-wearing pet alligator December 23, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – She wants an alligator for Christmas — and only her alligator will do. Following months of negotiations with state officials, Mary Thorn nabbed an early holiday gift in the form of a permit allowing her to keep her pet gator, Rambo, ABC News reported. “He’s like my son. He’s my ...

INTERNATIONAL: Berlin market attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy -security source December 23, 2016 REUTERS – A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters. Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said. A short ...

INTERNATIONAL: Texas man drove to Illinois to kill his grandmother for the inheritance money December 23, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A jury in suburban Chicago has found a Texas man guilty of first-degree murder in a plot that involved driving across the country to kill his grandmother in order to inherit half her estate. The jury in Kane County returned its verdict Tuesday against 44-year-old Richard Schmelzer, who lives in ...

Two French nationals reported missing at sea December 21, 2016 Two French fishermen are believed to be missing at sea after not being seen or heard of for over 8 days now. The men, natives of Guadeloupe, left port on December 13th at around 8pm on a routine trip and have not been heard from since. Their boat, Mazone PPE 1495, has also not been ...

INTERNATIONAL: Truck plows into crowd at Berlin Christmas market, nine dead December 19, 2016 REUTERS – A truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others, police said. German media, citing police at the scene, said first indications pointed to an attack on the market, situated at the foot of the ruined Kaiser Wilhelm ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov shot dead in Ankara December 19, 2016 AL JAZEERA – Russia’s ambassador to Ankara has been killed in a gun attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Russia’s foreign ministry said. Police later killed the assailant, Turkish station NTV reported. Andrey Karlov, 62, was several minutes into a speech at an embassy-sponsored photo exhibition when a man in a suit shot the diplomat in ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trinidad economy shrinks 4.5 percent December 19, 2016 CNC3 – A new report from the Economic Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) estimates that the T&T economy declined by 4.5 per cent this year. This follows contractions of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Eclac said: “Continued natural gas supply shortages, maintenance shutdowns and weak ...

INTERNATIONAL: Robert Mugabe, 92, set to stand for president in 2018 December 19, 2016 TELEGRAPH (UK) – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 in February, was endorsed on Saturday as the ruling party’s candidate in a national election scheduled for 2018. The ruling ZANU-PF party announced its support in the southeast town of Masvingo, where the party’s youth wing even proposed that Mr Mugabe should rule for life ...

INTERNATIONAL: Inventor of Heimlich manoeuvre, technique that saves choking people, dies December 19, 2016 BBC – US doctor Henry Heimlich, who invented the manoeuvre used to help victims of choking, has died aged 96. Dr Heimlich died at a hospital in the US city of Cincinnati early on Saturday following complications from a heart attack he suffered on Monday, his family says. Dr Heimlich invented the lifesaving technique, which ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pope Francis says Roman Catholic Church should apologise to gay people December 18, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pope Francis has said the Roman Catholic Church owes gay people an apology for the way it has treated them. On a flight from Armenia to Rome, the pontiff recalled Christian teaching and said: “I will repeat what the catechism of the Church says, that they [gay people] should not be discriminated against, they should ...

INTERNATIONAL: Rebels burn Syria evacuation buses December 18, 2016 BBC – Several buses en route to evacuate the sick and injured from two government-held villages in Syria’s Idlib province have been burned by rebels. The convoy was travelling to Foah and Kefraya, besieged by rebel fighters. Pro-government forces are demanding people be allowed to leave the mainly Shia villages in order for the evacuation ...

INTERNATIONAL: Swedish party calls for legalization of necrophilia, incest December 16, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Incest between siblings and necrophilia should be legalised, a branch of the Swedish Liberal People’s Party has argued. The Stockholm branch of the party’s youth wing (LUF) voted on the controversial motion at its annual meeting on Sunday. It called for the repeal of several laws to make consensual sex between brothers and sisters aged over ...

INTERNATIONAL: China’s Navy seizes American underwater drone December 16, 2016 CNN – A US oceanographic vessel Thursday had its underwater drone stolen by a Chinese warship literally right in front of the eyes of the American crew, a US defense official told CNN Friday. In the latest encounter in international waters in the South China Sea region, the USNS Bowditch was sailing about 100 miles ...

INTERNATIONAL: Ex-cop convicted for playing with his penis on subway in NY December 15, 2016 NEW YORK POST – It took a Manhattan jury just one hour to convict a retired NYPD detective for exposing himself to a commuter — and then pulling out a gun when she tried to film him. Ex-cop Steven Esposito was convicted of second-degree menacing, exposure of a person, and public lewdness when he unzipped ...

INTERNATIONAL: Colorado school district votes to let teachers carry guns December 15, 2016 CBS NEWS – A rural Colorado school district decided to allow its teachers and other school staff members to carry guns on campus to protect students. The Hanover School District 28 board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to allow school employees to volunteer to be armed on the job after undergoing training. The district’s two schools ...