BOSL
GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc
BOSL

Friends and family of missing woman appeal for help in locating her

20161110_113215Friends and family of a young woman identified as Talia Hippolyte are appealing for help in locating her.

Talia reportedly went missing on Saturday.

She is reportedly suffering from depression.

A relative told SNO that the matter has been reported to the Babonneau Police.

If anyone sees Talia they are being asked to contact her cousin at 518-3166 or 7157711 or they can contact the Babonneau Police Station.

(20)(5)

6 comments

  1. Mm
    January 1, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    Hope u OK Talia depression is no thing easy

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Mm
    January 1, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    Omg hope u are OK Talia wherever u are depression is nothing easy last saw her in town early November I pray she'll be safe home

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Yes I
    November 11, 2016 at 7:55 AM

    She be back safe in Jesus name

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  4. E
    November 10, 2016 at 6:05 PM

    Why Babonneau and not Vieux Fort police station? The young lady has been living in VF for a long time and was in charge of her father's house until her sister and man came to live there.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  5. Dwayne
    November 10, 2016 at 3:58 PM

    My dear friend have hope

    (0)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.