Friends and family of missing woman appeal for help in locating her

Friends and family of a young woman identified as Talia Hippolyte are appealing for help in locating her.
Talia reportedly went missing on Saturday.
She is reportedly suffering from depression.
A relative told SNO that the matter has been reported to the Babonneau Police.
If anyone sees Talia they are being asked to contact her cousin at 518-3166 or 7157711 or they can contact the Babonneau Police Station.
(20)(5)
Hope u OK Talia depression is no thing easy
Omg hope u are OK Talia wherever u are depression is nothing easy last saw her in town early November I pray she'll be safe home
She be back safe in Jesus name
Why Babonneau and not Vieux Fort police station? The young lady has been living in VF for a long time and was in charge of her father's house until her sister and man came to live there.
Hmmm story a bit fussy here
My dear friend have hope