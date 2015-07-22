Forestry Department urges citizens to be vigilant for Fer-de-Lance snake, wild animals

PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Forestry and Land Resources, of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Energy, Science and Technology wishes to confirm that a Fer-de-Lance snake was found in a bunch of plantain on Monday morning, July 20, 2015 at the Castries Market.
The Department learnt that the plantain originated from the Ravin Prasson/Bexon area. Our historical records indicate that theses snakes are known to these areas, as well as to other parts of the island.
The snake was successfully taken into the custody of the Forestry Department, and there were no reported mishaps associated with this incident.
We wish to appeal to farmers and people living in areas known as the habitat for the fer –de- lance to be more vigilant when harvesting, loading and transporting goods from these areas. This same advice applies to moving construction material, containers, equipment and other items which may harbour wild animals.
A number of invasive species can be inadvertently transported in this way, as we have witnessed over the years. This is necessary in order to avoid the introduction of wildlife species into public places, at homes as well as into new and unfamiliar habitats. Moreover, it is important to be vigilant for general health and safety of people frequenting regions which are known snake habitats.
The Department of Forestry in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Saint Lucia National Trust and other stakeholder agencies recently developed a plan for managing the fer de lance on the island.
This plan also developed clear guidelines for managing human and snake conflicts, including encounters in public places, avoiding snakebites, and the appropriate actions to take if bitten.
The plan details these and other measures necessary to help our citizens and visitors manage coexistence with the fer de lance. We expect to be unfolding this plan shortly.
The Department wishes to thank the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and the civilian who helped contain the snake and subsequently handing it over to a Forestry Officer. We wish to take this opportunity to advise all citizens and visitors alike, that they should not attempt to kill, capture or approach any snake.
All persons are advised to contact the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Energy Science and Technology whenever they encounter any wildlife outside of its natural habitat. The Forestry Department may be contacted at 468-5636.
This snake serves a very important roll on the island. It is best to leave them be, if people would be more careful about the areas they travel, and educate themselves about the snakes habits. it would get the respect it deserves.
You do know that the Fer de Lance is not native to St Lucia, right? It is an invasive species that was imported by white slave owners as a means of deterring black slaves from escaping into the rainforests. Hundreds of years late, it is still killing black people. This snake serves no purpose in the local ecosystem. The ecosystem was fine before its introduction, and will be fine with it's extinction.
Call Who!!! No way! Kill all those freeking pest...what good are they on the island. Don't wait until it take over the whole island to do something about it then it might be to late
Call who!!! Kill thoes freeking useless pest....what good are they on the island smh
Kill all those snakes they're useless to the island and endanger ppls lives, I say eradicate those pest .
I SEE THEM I KILL THEM
It just takes one pregnant mother snake to be accidentally relocated where she will breed and possibly infest the area with new deadly fangs.
What call kill the dam thing
Oh lord have mecry snakes in Bexon those sickest are deadly too, people be careful
Really I hate these culprits. Yuuuuuuuuk
Kill them I say .... they're not indigenous to this island & are higly venomous