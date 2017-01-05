Foiled suicide attempt: How a Castries nurse, others saved a life

A nurse has revealed on Facebook how she led the way in helping to prevent someone from ending their life.

The situation occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 4) in Castries.

Lovell Rene, in a post on her profile, said she was at a business place, waiting to be served, when a female customer in front her tried to purchase gramoxone.

“She said if she drank the substance she would no longer have problems,” Rene, a part time nurse at Tapion Hospital in Castries, wrote.

READ THE ENTIRE POST BELOW FOR MORE DETAILS

“Today I was at a business place waiting to be served. This lady in front of me was talking to the cashier. I couldn’t hear her but I could hear the cashier clearly.

“It seemed the lady was trying to purchase the well known weedkiller “gramoxone”. The cashier was refusing to sell to her. Leaning in closer to listen “Cuz everybody knows I like people business”, I heard her asking the cashier, “the people that drink it was does happen to them?”

“I could not believe it.

“Cashier was telling her, “why you want to do that?”At that point I intervened and said that I was a nurse and if she had a problem. Long story short, she said if she drank the substance she would no longer have problems. I tried talking her out of it for at least 35 minutes but she was hell bent on purchasing it. So I did the only thing I thought would help. I placed a call to the police and explained the situation. They said they had no vehicle available at the time but promised to come.

“Hats off to them… didn’t take 20 minutes for them to arrive on foot!! Lady was refusing to go with them but in the end she went along after they explained that they just wanted to have a chat with her!!!

“I’m seriously hoping that I contributed to saving a life today!!! I have her name and what community she lives in. I will definitely try to reach out to her!!”

The nurse told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that she plans to visit the woman this weekend.

“I really hope she is fine,” said the concerned mother of a 14-year-old daughter.