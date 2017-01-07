Fixtures for WICB Super50 2017 Tournament

PRESS RELEASE – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) today announced the match schedule for the upcoming 2017 WICB Regional Super50 tournament, which runs from Tuesday, January 24 to Saturday, February 18.
The renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground will stage all the day/night matches in Group A, in addition to the semi-finals and the Grand Final on Saturday, February 18 – and will be the prime ground from which televised matches will be shown on ESPN.
The CCG, formerly known as Stanford Cricket Ground, will be one of five match venues used during the three-week event which also features matches in Barbados. The others are: the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, along with Kensington Oval, Windward Cricket Club and the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.
Zone A comprises Leeward Islands Hurricanes, defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, as well as Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English county side, Kent Spitfires.
Zone B consists of last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, along with Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and a composite ICC Americas team.
The West Indies Under-19s, Spitfires, Marooners and Americas are all specially invited teams which will join the six WICB Professional Cricket League franchises for the tournament.
The West Indies Under-19s, the 2016 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup champions, are using the tournament as part of their preparations for the next ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in January, 2018 in New Zealand.
The Americas are also a development side, drawing players from non-WICB territories, North, Central and South America.
The winners of the RS50 will be awarded the Clive Lloyd Trophy.
MATCH SCHEDULE
Tuesday, January 24
Scorpions vs Marooners – 3Ws Oval, Barbados
Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval, Barbados
Wednesday, January 25
Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (9 am)
Hurricanes vs Spitfire – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua (1:30 pm)
Thursday, January 26
Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward, Barbados
Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Friday, January 27
Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG
Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG
Saturday, January 28
Pride vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval
Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Sunday, January 29
Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG
Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – CCG
Monday, January 30
Jaguars vs ICC Americas – Windward
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Tuesday, January 31
Red Force vs West Indies Under-19 – SVRCG
Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG
Wednesday, February 1
ICC Americas vs Scorpions – 3Ws Oval
Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval
Thursday, February 2
West Indies Under-19s vs Spitfire – SVRCG
Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG
Friday, February 3
Pride vs ICC Americas – Windward
Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Saturday, February 4
Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG
Hurricanes vs Spitfire – CCG
Sunday, February 5
Pride vs Jaguars – 3Ws Oval
Marooners vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Monday, February 6
Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG
Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG
Tuesday, February 7
Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward
Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Wednesday, February 8
Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG
Hurricane vs Volcanoes – CCG
Thursday, February 9
Jaguars vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Friday, February 10
Red Force vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG
Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG
Saturday, February 11
Scorpions vs ICC Americas – Windward
Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval
Sunday, February 12
Spitfire vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG
Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG
FINAL FOUR
Semi-finals
Wednesday, February 15
Zone A winners vs Zone B runners-up – CCG
Thursday, February 16
Zone B winners vs Zone A runners-up – CCG
GRAND FINAL
Saturday, February 18
Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners – CCG