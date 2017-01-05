First Saint Lucia baby of 2017 arrived 11 minutes into new year

While everyone else was celebrating the start of 2017, a couple from Bogius was celebrating something much bigger.
Natasha and Christopher Fevrier had a welcome surprise when Natasha went into labour on New Year’s Eve.
Weighing in at seven pounds, eight ounces, the first new Saint Lucian to greet the world in 2017 was Khyrie Fevrier. Born at 12:11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Khyrie was expected in late December 2016.
“I kept watching the time and the first nurse that came out, said to me that I will have a New Year’s baby,” Natasha recalls, explaining that she was in a lot of pain and wanted to get pass her delivery.
Christopher on the other hand, said he was close by waiting to be called, as he expected her to give birth.
The newborn baby already has an 11-year-old sister.