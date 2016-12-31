First annual St. Lucia Day Festival in Toronto

PRESS RELEASE – This summer Toronto will come alive with the sights, sounds and tastes of St. Lucia.

The St Lucia Day Festival is the brainchild of Ross Cadasse, DJ Toxic and Candice Singh who have come together to produce this first annual event on July 22nd and 23rd July 2017.

The festival will transform Parkshore Golf Club into a cultural experience with St Lucia’s rich heritage through food and entertainment.

The Festival is placed right after the St Lucia Carnival and one week before the start of Toronto Caribbean Festival (formally known as Caribana) and will feature some of the top talent from St Lucia including the heavyweights Ricky T and De Ashanti who will headline the festival. There will be a Kids Village fully equipped with bouncy castles, trampolines and lots of games for children as well as 20 food and craft vendors each featuring tastes and art from St Lucia.

According to festival organizer Ross Cadasse “The festival is a family friendly event that showcases fun, food and culture St. Lucia style. When we sat down to conceptualize this festival we wanted to ensure that we focused on promoting St Lucia’s rich cultural heritage particularly our music. You will be treated to some of the best entertainment out of St Lucia hot off the 2017 St Lucia Carnival”.

“We wanted a real festival atmosphere like that of any other summer festival in the city. Families can come with their chairs and umbrellas and there will be lawn seating” said DJ Toxic, member of the organizing team.

The festival begins on 2:30pm on each day and will continue to 12:00am and will also highlight Canadian based DJs and performers.

The organizers hosted a festival soft launch on Friday December 30th, 2016 which featured Ricky T at the Old School Bar and Grill in Mississauga. The interview will be featured on the new TV show 416 in da City. The media and invited guests were treated to a special performance by Ricky T.

For more information about the festival email stluciadayfestival@gmail.com or contact Toxic Promotions at (647)588-3261, Ross Cadasse at (647)361-7350.