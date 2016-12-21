BOSL
Extended shopping hours for Christmas season

PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs wishes to inform the public and the business sector that Cabinet considered a request from the St.Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and approved extended shopping hours during the 2016 Christmas Season as follows:

Monday 12th to Friday 16th December until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 17th to Saturday 24th December until 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st December until 9:00 p.m.

MALLS ONLY

Monday 12th to Friday 16th December until 12:00 midnight

Saturday 17th to Saturday 24th December until 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st December until 12:00 midnight

The Department of Commerce takes this opportunity to wish all consumers and businesses a merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous 2017.

  1. Unknown
    December 22, 2016 at 9:31 AM

    AA thanks but no thanks. You won't catch me shopping at midnight with all what's happening.

  2. Jos
    December 22, 2016 at 8:47 AM

    Hope you increase police patrols too. People become very easy targets.

