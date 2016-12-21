Extended shopping hours for Christmas season

PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs wishes to inform the public and the business sector that Cabinet considered a request from the St.Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and approved extended shopping hours during the 2016 Christmas Season as follows:
Monday 12th to Friday 16th December until 9:00 p.m.
Saturday 17th to Saturday 24th December until 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st December until 9:00 p.m.
MALLS ONLY
Monday 12th to Friday 16th December until 12:00 midnight
Saturday 17th to Saturday 24th December until 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st December until 12:00 midnight
The Department of Commerce takes this opportunity to wish all consumers and businesses a merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous 2017.
AA thanks but no thanks. You won't catch me shopping at midnight with all what's happening.
Hope you increase police patrols too. People become very easy targets.