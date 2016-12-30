Elderly man chopped during robbery near La Clery Health Centre

A man in his 70’s is now suffering a chop wound to his arm, after he was attacked and robbed by a masked bandit in the wee hours of Friday morning.
The incident occurred near the La Clery Health Centre sometime around 4:30 a.m. (Dec.30).
Gregor Clerice, alias Mr. Guh Guh was reportedly waiting outside the Health Centre until it opened, when the bandit approached him and demanded that he hand over his cash.
But when the elderly man explained to the bandit that he had no cash on him, the bandit proceeded to chop him. He also removed a wrist watch from the victim’s hand.
Clerice was treated for his chop wound and sent home.
Police are investigating.
(0)(0)