Dwayne Smith to call time on Pride 50-over career

By CMC
January 4, 2017
Dwayne Smith

CMC – Dashing former West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith will retire from domestic one-day cricket for Barbados Pride, ahead of this month’s Regional Super50.

The 33-year-old said he was no longer a part of the selectors plans and though he was hurt by not being able to finish his career at home in this year’s 50-overs tournament, he had little choice but to call it quits.

Barbados and Antigua are the hosts for the 2017 Super50 which runs from January 24 to February 18.

“I basically have to make one big decision now for sure and that’s I’m going to send in my resignation from 50-overs cricket for Barbados Pride, banking on the back of not being given the opportunity to finish my career at home,” Smith told Line and Length Network.

