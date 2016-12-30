DSH framework agreement ‘not set in stone’, says gov’t official

Government has responded to concerns about the proposed multi-million dollar agreement with Desert Star Holdings (DSH) ‘Pearl of the Caribbean’, maintaining that it is subject to change.
Senior Communications Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister Nicole Mc Donald said that nothing is ‘set in stone’, and maintains that it is merely a framework agreement.
She pointed to some changes that have already been made to the initial agreement in light of several concerns raised.
“There were concerns about the mangroves and we did remove the mangroves from the first agreement and second agreement. Now that is no longer part of it,” McDonald told HTS News Force on Thursday.
The senior communications officer also took the opportunity to respond to the Vieux-Fort Concerned Citizen Coalition for Change, a group that recently organised a protest outside the Parliament buildings.
Mc Donald said that the group seems more focused on the “failure of the project,” as against the opportunities that could be opened up for hundreds of people in the South of the island.
“I don’t think that negativity is what the people of Vieux Fort, or the young people, who will benefit from this project need right now,” she added.
Mc Donald also said that there is a lot of misinformation about the agreement, especially as it relates to the proposed use of land and what people think might happen to the beaches.
“All Saint Lucian beaches are public beaches. The proposal for Vieux Fort is a park, so it is not going to have hotels directly on the beaches.”
The government spokeswoman said for too long, lip service has been paid to Vieux Fort and it is now time for real development to take place. She said many projects that were promised to the people never came to fruition.
The leaked agreement has however raised many eyebrows and launched public discourse especially as it relates to leasing land for 99 years for one dollar.
Government said consultations will be held with stakeholders in 2017.
We the taxpayers of this country would like to know who would be responsible for the purchasing of the private properties that fall within the boundaries of that development. If it is the government, then a lot of questions will need to be answered .
Nicole, as professional here are some points Allen needs to consider when finalising this agreement.
1. Transparency - if the Gov is FULLY transparent about all elements of this deal, then people won't be speculating and rumours will be curtailed.
2. Why is there a secrecy clause with this agreement! Allen isn't negotiating for his personal/private lands. This Land is owned by the People Of St Lucia not the Government.
3. The mangroves statement is IRRELEVANT. The BIGGER issue is why was it in the agreement in the FIRST PLACE? It sounds like if no fuss was made the Mangroves would have remained in the agreement.
4. The people of VF are fully entitled to demonstrate they objection to this project and rightfully so - we still have a democratic system right!
Isn't it ironic that you saying the people of VF have been given lip service for so long now and that this project will change they current situation. These are the same people who are demonstrating against it.
Maybe they're just concerned with the here and now quick fix. Maybe they are also concerned about the future generations! Real development doesn't necessarily mean selling out large proportions of Crown Land (The People of St Lucias' Land) to developers, especially foreign.
Finally, "there is a lot of mis-information flying about" I tell you why that is. It's because this Government is operating in a "Cloak and Dagger" style with regards to this deal (leads to my first point).
Get rid of the secrecy clause like you were forced too with the Mangroves. How can the Government entertain this nonsense when they're acting on the behave of the People of St Lucia!!!!
So are you saying we will find out after the deal has been done - this is DEMORACY. The full agreement needs to be discussed/debated in Parliament before Allen or any other signs on the dotted line.
One last thing, please advise one all that the draconian titles should no longer be used i.e. "Honourable and His Lordship" understandable we're piggy backing off the UK system. However not even the UK press refer to their Prime Minister as honourable or MPs as honourable. Who determines if an MP or PM is honourable?
Just please leave it as "Prime Minister" or "Allen" let PMs and MPs tenure determine whether they should be referred to as "Honourable"
YOU ARE DOING A BAD JOB WITH YOUR PUBLIC RELATIONS. STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT MEANS THAT YOU SEEK TO MANAGE THE PEOPLE WHO WILL BE AFFECTED BY A PARTICULAR POLICY. YOU SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN AHEAD OF THIS NICOLE! WAY AHEAD OF IT. THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH GENUINE CONCERNS WHO NEED TO BE INFORMED. THAT WAY THEY CAN DECIDE IF THE CIP OR THE DSH IS WORTH THEIR SUPPORT. THERE IS ALSO THE LABOUR PROPAGANDA MACHINE, WHO WHILE GETTING SLAPPED (TOUCHE') IN JUNE, HAS NEVER AND WILL NEVER STOP SPREADING UNTRUTHS AND HALF TRUTHS. SO NICOLE YOU HAVE FAILED. THIS IS A LESSON TO BOTH YOU AND THE GOVERNMENT. GET AHEAD OF THE STORY. PROVIDE THE INFORMATION IN ADVANCE AND CONSULT THE PEOPLE. THEY ARE THE ONES WHO REALLY MATTER. NOT THE MEDIA. NOT THE OPPOSITION.
One thing about St.Lucians, if you give them a GIFT of a relatively new BMW but you didn't wash it first, or the tyres were worn, or the fuel tank was on "Empty", or you hadn't fixed the windscreen wipers first, the entire world would know how "inconsiderate" you were.
The mangrove was only removed because the national trust wrote the queen of England to petition for her assistance. Which she did.
These guys are a bunch of liars who aren't listening to the ppl. The main focus is themselves
Hear bloody hear, mouth open story jump out.
And they're still trying to fool and mislead their employers by saying it was taken out of the first agreement.
It should not have been in there in the first place!!!!!!
This just demonstrates that this Government has no NEGOTIATORS and is willing to include protected lands in deals - absolutely ludicrous.