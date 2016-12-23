Disturbing human trafficking report for the Caribbean

JAMAICA OBSERVER – A United Nations (UN) report released this week on human trafficking should be of great concern to all well-thinking people, especially here in the Caribbean.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2016 Global Report, while 28 per cent of trafficking victims worldwide are children, the Central American and the Caribbean share of that is 64 per cent.
The report also told us that the vast majority of all human trafficking victims — 71 per cent — are women and girls, and one-third are children.
“Trafficking for sexual exploitation and for forced labour remain the most prominently detected forms,” the UNODC’s Executive Director Yury Fedotov was reported as saying. “But victims are also being trafficked to be used as beggars, for forced or sham marriages, benefit fraud, or production of pornography.”