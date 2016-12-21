Digicel continues to gift customers

PRESS RELEASE – As part of its amazing #GetGifted 2016 Christmas campaign, the region’s leading telecommunications and entertainment provider Digicel, continues to deliver extraordinary rewards to its customers. #GetGifted affords all Digicel customers the opportunity to qualify for daily gifts in stores, weekly, as well as to be eligible for the grand gift draw.

To #GetGifted customers simply top up $10 or more, pay their postpaid bill in full and by the 24th of each month, purchase any discounted smartphones with a value plan or activate a 3 in 1 all-inclusive power bundle plan.

To date, three lucky customers have walked away with incredible weekly gifts. Winners are contacted live on Radio Caribbean International (RCI) every Friday between the hours of 2-3pm by a Digicel representative.

Through a live, fun, and interactive on air game, winners are given the chance to select pseudo precious gem from the Digicel treasure chest, with each gem stone corresponding to a special gift.

Additionally, in the spirit of giving and in keeping with ‘Get Gifted’ theme, each winner receives two of their prizes, giving them the opportunity to gift someone else.

Alissen Thomas of Dennery was the first winner of $1,000 FREE gas having selected ‘Ruby’, as her stone of choice. She gifted her husband Mr Thomas with $1,000 FREE gas bringing her total winnings to $2,000 in FREE gas vouchers.

The winner for week 2, Mersha Valton, selected ‘Pearl’ as her gem stone which rewarded her with $1,000 cash. Mersha also gifted Crystal Joseph, a single mother of 5, from her community of Mon Du Don with $1,000 cash. The Digicel #GetGifted promotion produced back to back cash winners with Leigh Allain walking away with $1,000 cash as week 3’s winner. Mr Allain also gifted his friend Junasha Burke with $1,000 cash.

All the winners in the Digicel #GetGifted promotion, Miss Thomas, Miss Valton and Mr. Allain were elated to have received the astounding news. Pleasantly surprised by the news Leigh Allain, completely taken aback commented

“Wow. This is the last call I was expecting on a Friday afternoon, but it’s definitely a great start to my weekend.” Upon collection Leigh further expressed his gratitude “ What more could I ask for right before Christmas, $1,000 cash definitely comes in handy plus I get the opportunity to gift someone special in in my life; I truly couldn’t be more grateful.”

Marketing and Communications Executive at Digicel Miss Louise Victor in congratulating the winners said.

“Christmas is a time for giving and sharing and it is indeed a pleasure for us at Digicel to gift our customers with prizes which add value to their lives and will undoubtedly assist them with having a brighter and more fulfilling season. Every week we anxiously anticipate along with the rest of the island, who the next weekly winner(s) will be.

Customers are therefore encouraged to continue to top up with $10 or more, pay their postpaid bill by the 24th, activate that 3-in-1 power bundle all inclusive plan or simply join the Digicel family with the purchase of a specially discounted smartphone for their chance to get gifted. We still have flat screen televisions, RJ Clarke vouchers and $1,000 FREE groceries to give away.”

“Customers can also continue to text ‘GIFTED’ to 7171 in our Text to Win promotion for a chance to win their share of $10,000 CASH. Text to Win to open to all Digicel subscribers and will reward two customers with $5,000 each. Each text cost only $1 so again, we encourage customers to continue to text to get in on their cash winnings” Miss Victor added.

Digicel grand gift winners will be gifted with a home makeover in collaboration with Courts and Harris Paints, a family vacation, the opportunity to become a Lifetime Digicel customer and $30,000 CASH.

Digicel’s #GetGifted promotion continues until December 31st.

Grand gift winners will be called live on The Wave on January 4th at 9:15 a.m.