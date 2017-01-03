Did you know on June 18, 1841 that a proclamation was made announcing the introduction of the English Language to take place on January 1, 1842 in all law proceedings?
Did you know in January 1940, Wireless Telephone conversations were exchanged for the first time between St. Lucia and the rest of the world?
Did you know that the 32ndPresident of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited St. Lucia on December 8, 1940?
The President arrived at Castries on board the U. S. Cruiser “Tuscaloosa” escorted by two destroyers. He did not disembark, but made a tour of the harbor in an open launch. Later that same day the “Tuscaloosa” and escort proceeded to Gros Islet Bay.
Source: Outlines of St. Lucia‘s History by Rev. Fr. Charles Jesse – 1994
This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc.