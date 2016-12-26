Despite failed trials, experts believe we’ll have an Alzheimer’s drug by 2025

CNN – The results of recent trials that tested much-anticipated Alzheimer’s disease drugs dashed the hopes of patients with the debilitating condition. The most recent disappointment came from the large trial for solanezumab, by Eli Lilly, announced last month.
But experts across the field say hope is not lost. They believe we will have some form of drug against the disease by 2025, albeit most likely a pilot version that will need to be upgraded.
This target, in less than a decade, is a goal agreed upon by world leaders at the G8 dementia summit in 2013.
Researchers believe there are enough competitors in the race to get at least a few to the finish line on time.
“There are still a number of late-stage trials in progress,” said Heather Snyder, senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association.
“2025 is a realistic target in terms of where we are with the science. … We’re not off-track at this point in time.”