BOSL
BOSL

Despite failed trials, experts believe we’ll have an Alzheimer’s drug by 2025

140318154551-alzheimers-0317-medium-plus-169CNN – The results of recent trials that tested much-anticipated Alzheimer’s disease drugs dashed the hopes of patients with the debilitating condition. The most recent disappointment came from the large trial for solanezumab, by Eli Lilly, announced last month.

But experts across the field say hope is not lost. They believe we will have some form of drug against the disease by 2025, albeit most likely a pilot version that will need to be upgraded.

This target, in less than a decade, is a goal agreed upon by world leaders at the G8 dementia summit in 2013.
Researchers believe there are enough competitors in the race to get at least a few to the finish line on time.
“There are still a number of late-stage trials in progress,” said Heather Snyder, senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association.

“2025 is a realistic target in terms of where we are with the science. … We’re not off-track at this point in time.”

Twenty-four drug candidates are currently in phase 3 trials on humans — trials that involve larger numbers of people and a comparator to see a drug’s true effect — and many more potential drugs are in earlier stages of development. Speaking from the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in San Diego this week, Snyder is hopeful that a few drug options — not just one — may surface to one day treat Alzheimer’s at various stages of the disease.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY
(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.