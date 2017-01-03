Dennery woman aspires to be published author, poet

A little girl’s desire to do something special for her mother’s birthday, has left her with a lifelong passion for writing over 300 poems and endless ideas of which she hopes to one day have published.

Melisa Annibaffa embarked on her journey as a writer at the tender age of nine. She recalls that she had wanted a present for her mother’s birthday, when the idea of writing her a poem came to mind.

Upon realising her passion for writing, Annibaffa began exploring different styles of writing.

“I can write about anything. I have my challenges, when it comes to finding time for church, family, friends, loved ones and work, but I still look beyond these challenges and push to accomplish this goal that I have to attain by God’s grace,” Annibaffa, now 25, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on Tuesday.

The National Skills Development Centre (Mon Repos) receptionist said that writing has since come naturally to her, explaining that she doesn’t require a fixed place for writing.

“I’ve written in places that no one thought possible, like in buses. I get inspired and I would just write. Sometimes, I even misplace the paper but that doesn’t bother me, I keep writing because it is a joy. All of the credit belongs to God though.”

The young woman who hails originally from Mon Repos, but now resides in Dennery, explained that she is looking to broaden her horizon and put her writing skills to even greater use as her ultimate goal is to become a published author and poet.

Annibaffa said she began writing her first book, a children’s book, several months ago. And while there are still some work to be completed, the young woman said she wants to get it published this year.

Asked what motivated her to write a children’s book, Annibaffa said, “young minds are so tender and if you can reach them at an early age, they can develop good characters and be outstanding men and women of society.”

She continued, “Even when they fall by the wayside like some will, it’s not for us to judge them but; when they remember the things that were taught to them, then they come to terms with what is wrong and right.”

Annibaffa said she also have ideas for two more books, which hopes to begin in the near future.

The young writer told SNO that she is thankful for the support she continues to receive from many people, particularly those in her family circle, her church, the staff at NSDC Patience Centre, friends and many fans.

Asked where she sees herself in the next 5-10 years, Annibaffa said she would definitely like to be a published author and poet, and would hope that her writing help to inspire people lives, as she is not in it for the money.

Annibaffa attended the Mon Repos Combined School then Micoud Secondary School, and was subsequently transferred to the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School, where she completed her secondary education. Thereafter, she pursued office administration courses with NSDC (Level 1), then Monroe College (level 2), graduating from both classes.

At present, Annibaffa writes poems for weddings, birthdays, other personal events and celebrations.

If anyone is interested in acquiring a customized poem for their loved ones or for any special occasion free of cost, Annibaffa can be reached at melisac.annibaffa@gmail.com.

Persons desirous of such will however be responsible for its delivery and cost of any other special services such as lamination, designing, framing etc.