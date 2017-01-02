BOSL
Dennery elderly home hosts raffle and appreciation ceremony

unnamed-64PRESS RELEASE – On Thursday 22nd December 2016, the Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Dennery hosted its Annual Resident & Staff Appreciation ceremony.

During the event, residents, staff and their families were treated to various activities which included delightful Christmas music by the local Catholic Youth Choir.

According to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Home, Ms Thora Dundas, “The Annual Resident and Staff appreciation ceremony is a way for residents and staff to interact in a less formal and festive atmosphere. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity for residents to spend time with their families.”

At the end of the ceremony, the Home held the draw for its Annual Fundraising raffle. The prize winners were as follows:

1st Prize – Mr. Ignatius Edward ($300.00)
2nd Prize- Ms. Junette Joseph ($200.00)
3rd Prize- Ms. Lucille Joseph (Lunch for Two)
4th Prize- Muriel Plante (Cellphone)
5th Prize- Diane Davidson (Oster Juicer)
6th Prize- Elizabeth Carrington (Oster Iron)
7th Prize- Nicolette Dundas (Oster Hand Mixer)
8th Prize- Helena Dundas (2 Cases Piton Shandy)
9th Prize- Richardineau Thomas (Christmas Hamper)
10th Prize- Elizabeth Leon (Christmas Hamper)

All individuals who have won are asked to contact the Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly at 453-4763 or email villastjoseph1987@gmail.com to arrange for pick up of their prizes.

The Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly would like to thank all those who donated prizes or in any way contributed to the success of its raffle and Resident Appreciation Ceremony.

Special Thanks to the Lazarus Funeral Home, Rendezvous Resort, Digicel, Courts-St. Lucia, Windward & Leeward Brewery, Plante’s Place, Dennery Credit Union and Massy Stores for their continued support.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

