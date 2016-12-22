Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited’s “Bringing Smiles” program a success

PRESS RELEASE – The Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited continues to bring smiles to the residents of Dennery this Christmas.
On Monday 19th December, under the Cooperative’s “Bringing Smiles” program, thirty residents received much needed hampers. We took the opportunity to bring Christmas joy to Shut-in and elderly residents of Dennery village, La Caye and Lumiere. This initiative also created an opportunity for the members of the Education and Social Committees of the Cooperative to meet with the residents and share a conversation, a hug and a smile with our elderly and those in need especially at this time of year.
According to one of the committee members, Mr. Antonius Thomas, “I got so overcome with emotion by the reactions of the recipients as we presented the small gifts … the gratitude, love and blessings were genuine and heartfelt in each case”.
The Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited also commenced its “5 days of Christmas” celebration from Monday 19th December to Friday 23rd December, 2016. All patrons doing business at the Cooperative during the “5 days of Christmas” week will have a chance to win Prizes at any time of the day, enjoy breakfast and afternoon Christmas treats while taking in the Christmas atmosphere during their transactions. They will also get a chance to win a special Christmas hamper at the end of the week.
The Management and Staff of the Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited wishes all its members a very Merry Christmas and look forward to serving all the residents of Dennery and environs even better in the new year.